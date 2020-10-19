Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan’s son Junaid auditioned to star in Malayalam film remake, didn’t get the role

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid auditioned to star in Malayalam film remake, didn’t get the role

Contrary to the rumours that Aamir Khan’s son Junaid will make his debut in the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Ishq, he didn’t land the role after auditioning.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao with Junaid.

Fans will have to wait for the debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid, it seems. There were reports that Junaid Khan was all set to make his debut with the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit, Ishq. The film is being produced by Neeraj Pandey.

However, it has now emerged that Junaid had auditioned for the role but didn’t get it. “Contrary to the rumours, Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid will not be making his film debut with the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ishq. He did audition for the role but he did not get selected. Junaid, on his own has been meeting with a lot of casting directors and giving multiple auditions for films, but he hasn’t got anything still. He has been doing theatre for over 3 years,” a source said.

Junaid was earlier a part of TV show Masterminds. He had also assisted director Rajkumar Hirani while he was making PK with Aamir. Starting his theatre sojourn with Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of German dramatist Bertolt Brecht’s play Mother Courage and Her Children, he trained at Los Angeles’ American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 17:47 IST
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Oct 19, 2020 16:18 IST
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Oct 19, 2020 15:16 IST
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
Oct 19, 2020 16:59 IST

latest news

Encounter breaks out in Melhora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, one terrorist killed
Oct 19, 2020 17:57 IST
Shashi Tharoor praises ‘brilliantly appropriate’ coronavirus-themed Durga Puja
Oct 19, 2020 17:55 IST
UK church leaders warn Boris Johnson govt over key Brexit bill
Oct 19, 2020 17:54 IST
UPSEE 2020 Counselling: Online registration for first round of seat allotment begins, check schedule here
Oct 19, 2020 17:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.