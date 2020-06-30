Sections
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan’s staff tests positive for Covid-19, says taking mother for test: ‘Please pray she is negative’

Aamir Khan’s staff tests positive for Covid-19, says taking mother for test: ‘Please pray she is negative’

Aamir Khan has shared a note saying that some of his staff members have tested positive for Covid-19. The actor said his family have tested negative but his mother is yet to undergo the test.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:19 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aamir Khan’s family has tested negative for Covid-19, except his mother who is yet to undergo the test.

Aamir Khan has revealed some of his staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been shifted to a medical facility. The actor added that his family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus but his mother is yet to take the test, asking fans to pray for her.

Sharing a note on Twitter, Aamir wrote, “This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative.”

 

He added, “I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us. And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe. Love. Aamir.”



Also read: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara should have released in theatres’: Diljit Dosanjh pens emotional post on actor

Aamir has been living with his wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan at his Mumbai residence. His daughter Ira Khan had joined him during lockdown and had shared several pictures from their time at home. The family had attended the virtual premiere of the digital film Mrs Serial Killer together at home, which marked the debut of Aamir’s niece Zayn Marie.

