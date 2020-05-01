Aamir Khan shows off his lockdown look with grey hair as he suits up for movie night with Ira and Kiran

Actor Aamir Khan and his family members put on their fancy clothes on Friday for a special event. Aamir, his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao and theatre director daughter Ira attended the at-home premiere of his niece Zayn Marie Khan’s debut movie, Mrs Serial Killer.

Ira shared photos from the premiere on Instagram. They show Aamir in a fancy suit with his grey hair on full display amid the lockdown. He is striking the classic dad pose, flashing a thumbs up, and by his side is Kiran in a green dress while Ira has put on a yellow saree. More photos show how the family hooked up Netflix to a projector for the best movie experience.

Ira captioned her post: “And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I’m so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we’ll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I’m sorry we weren’t physically with you. But I’m sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry.”

Zayn loved seeing the family all decked up and commented, “Aww you all look so lovely!!! Suited and booted.” She plays a young girl who gets kidnapped in the movie which has Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead with Manoj Bajpayee.

The film is receiving negative reviews. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Mrs Serial Killer has the emotional complexity and the progressive attitude of an Ekta Kapoor serial. At one point in the film, the least morally questionable character suggests that it is ‘odd’ for an unmarried woman to visit a gynaecologist...While Jacqueline butchers the Hindi language, director Shirish Kunder displays a flagrant disregard for the language of cinema. Mrs Serial Killer has some of the worst greenscreen work I’ve ever seen, and Kunder’s idea of symbolism seems to be restricted to arranging a piece of rope to look like you — the viewer — are being flipped off.”

