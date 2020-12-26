Sections
Aamir Khan spotted jetting off for mystery location with family, Imran Khan makes rare appearance with daughter. See pics

Aamir Khan spotted jetting off for mystery location with family, Imran Khan makes rare appearance with daughter. See pics

Actor Aamir Khan and his wife, Kiran Rao, were spotted at the airport, headed for a mystery location with their son. Aamir’s daughter, Ira, and nephew, Imran Khan, also accompanied them.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 12:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Aamir Khan and his family spotted at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Actor Aamir Khan and his wife, Kiran Rao, were spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, ahead of their 15th wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on December 28, 2005.

They were accompanied by their son, Azad Rao Khan; Aamir’s daughter from a previous marriage, Ira; and Aamir’s nephew, the former actor Imran Khan, who brought along his daughter, Imara.

 

 



Imran, who has been in the news for his reported separation from wife Avantika Malik, recently made headlines after his actor friend Akshay Oberoi said that Imran had quit acting. Talking to The Times of India, Imran’s father-in-law had said, “Honestly, it’s Imran’s personal decision and it’s not my domain either. But yes, Imran was always inclined towards direction right from the days he went to a film school. Well, he’s working on it and will make it happen.”

Ira, meanwhile, moved out of her father’s house and started living independently this year. She also came out and spoke about being clinically depressed. Ira makes social media videos about the illness, in an effort to encourage discourse around it.

Also read: Imran Khan spotted by paparazzi after long, fans say ‘come back to movies’. See pics

Aamir will next be seen on screen in the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. Titled Laal Singh Chaddha, the film was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and is directed by Advait Chandan.

