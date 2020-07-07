Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao show off grey hair as they make rare outdoor appearance. See pics

Actor Aamir Khan made a rare public appearance on Tuesday, when he took his dog to the vet. Aamir gave fans a clearer look at his grey hair, which he has refrained from colouring during the coronavirus lockdown.

The actor was photographed, wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants, as he held his dog in his hands and posed for the paparazzi. The actor was seen at the clinic, speaking with a man outside the door, before entering. He was accompanied by a policeman.

Aamir’s wife, film producer Kiran Rao was also spotted, out grocery shopping. Even Kiran seems to have embraced her grey hair during the lockdown. The couple was previously spotted outdoors at the funeral of Aamir’s longtime assistant, Amos, in May.

Aamir showed of his grey hair in a picture posted by his daughter Ira, on the occasion of Father’s Day. Happy Father’s Day! Thanks for being you,” she captioned her post.

The actor’s upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, remains incomplete due to the lockdown. It is an official remake of Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, with Aamir playing the role made famous by actor Tom Hanks. The film, directed by Advait Chandan and co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, was due for a December release. But with filming still left unfinished the film is expected to be delayed to 2021.

