Aansh Arora on being duped by an imposter offering him role in a Salman Khan film: It affected me emotionally

Aansh Arora was on cloud nine when he got offered a chance to audition for the negative lead in Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai 3. But little did he know he was being duped until the superstar himself tweeted that neither he nor his production house were “casting for any film currently”. Once he realised it was a hoax, he filed a case of fraud against the fake casting agent.

Talking to us, Arora says, “Having worked in the industry for about six years, this seemed like the most amazing thing that was going happen to me. My role was also interesting and I felt like my Bollywood dream was coming true. But then Salman Khan tweeted about this fraud and it broke my heart. It affected me emotionally.”

Arora had received a call from a person posing as a casting director on behalf of Salman Khan Films. He was also asked to “start prepping for his character”, was briefed about the story line, and even stopped him from taking any more work. “They asked me to keep the next two months free for prep and shooting, which was supposed to start from April. And I had said no to two offers,” recounts the actor, known for shows such as Queens Hain Hum and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

It all started in the first week of March when Arora received “several casting calls and messages” from a lady who identified herself as Shruti.

“She pretended to work with Salman Khan Film (SKF) and told me that they would like to audition me for the character. Since I was told this was a story of a wrestler, they wanted me to send them shirtless photos and an audition tape. When I told her she needs to send me an email first, she mailed me from an ID which seemed like authentic SKF domain,” he says.

Aansh Arora in Kasam Tere Pyar Ki

The 27-year-old shares that the casting director even told him that he would be having a meeting with Prabhudheva, who she claimed was helming this project. “But then this meeting got postponed and then the lockdown was implemented. But she was constantly in touch with me, and everything seemed fine,” he adds.

Such fake casting incidents aren’t new in the industry. “Yeh to hota rehta hai. I know newcomers who have even shelled out money before they realised that they are being conned. No production house will give you work in exchange of money. Only three things get you work, talent, luck and looks,” says Arora, who is stuck in Mumbai and couldn’t travel back to his home in Delhi.

“I thought things would get better soon. Plus this film was about to start. Now I have no option but to stay put. It’s difficult to maintain sanity alone but I am watching films and web series, following a proper workout regime and looking forward to get back to work. There are two web shows that I had said yes to,” he adds.