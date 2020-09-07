Sections
Aaradhya Rai Bachchan’s handmade poster for her teachers goes viral, Khaali Peeli to release on Zee Plex on Oct 2

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film Khaali Peeli will release on Zee Plex in October. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a picture of a poster her daughter Aaradhya made for her teachers.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 12:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares Aaradhya’s handmade Teacher’s Day poster, fans shower love. See pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an adorable poster made by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for Teacher’s Day. The colourful poster, which is a special dedication to teachers, was appreciated by actor’s fans.

Ranvir Shorey reveals how he bounced back after Bhatt family fallout: ‘Lies travel fast, truth lasts longer’

Actor Ranvir Shorey, during a Twitter AMA session, was asked how he bounced back after negative press coverage due to a fallout with Mahesh Bhatt’s family.

Sandip Ssingh says in hindsight, ‘maybe standing with Sushant Singh Rajput’s family was wrong’



Sandip Ssingh said in an interview that his family and he have been wondering if going to Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on the day of his death and offering support to his family was the right thing to do.



Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli to release on pay-per-view service Zee Plex on October 2

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film Khaali Peeli will release on the pay-per-view service Zee Plex on October 2. The actors made the announcement on Monday.

‘Love angle’ cannot protect Rhea Chakraborty in court, says Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer

A member of Sushant Singh Rajput’s legal time has responded to a statement made by Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde, where he said that she was ready for an arrest, as she was guilty only of loving Sushant Singh Rajput.

