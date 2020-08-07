Sections
Home / Bollywood / Aarti Singh: People knew me as Krushna’s sister and would come up to me for a picture, then ask ‘Who are you?

Aarti Singh: People knew me as Krushna’s sister and would come up to me for a picture, then ask ‘Who are you?

Actor Aarti Singh, sister of comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek and niece of Govinda, says that she was never after money in her career; her ‘greed’ was to overcome the ‘inferiority complex’ inside her.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 13:49 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Aarti Singh was last seen in controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 13.

She has been around in showbiz for almost 13 years now, but Aarti Singh says it’s only recently that people have begun to associate her face with a name. While we talk about how insiders have it easy, the actor had her own battles to fight even as someone who had connections.

“Till some time back, I was known as (comedian-actor) Krushna Abhishek’s sister. I mean, people would come up to me for a picture, then ask, ‘Who are you? Which show have you done?’ I talked about my anxiety issues on national television. I was in a mall some time back, an aunty came up to me and said ‘My son relates to you because he has anxiety issues too’. I know I’ll eventually get respect for my work, but the respect one gets as a person makes them believe that they’ve achieved something in life,” tells us Singh.

Niece of actor Govinda, the 34-year-old further adds that the competition was “too much” when she had started off. 

“Sometimes, it’d happen in a public place or event, people would tell me ‘Madam aap hatiye’. It felt bad. Also, when it came to bagging roles, I had put on so much weight. Who’d have given me lead at that time? But slowly, I overcome it, lost weight. Then I got the show Vaaris. After that, people got to know me in the industry. Today, if you ask my standing as an actor, people will say ‘Ladki ko kaam aata hai’. It feels good,” she gushes.



Till date, Singh has starred in popular shows such as Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev and Uttaran, and she’s craving for good work with her only focus being on lead roles and nothing less.

“When I had started off, I wanted to do lead roles, too, but I was never an ambitious person and never thought I want bungalows, or do films. I just wanted to make a name. Slowly, I realised that more than the greed for such things or do good work, my greed was to overcome the inferiority complex inside me. I wasn’t behind money either,” says the actor, who was last seen in Bigg Boss season 13.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus-positive Siddaramaiah’s health condition stable
Aug 07, 2020 15:17 IST
Nia DaCosta creates history, will helm Captain Marvel 2: report
Aug 07, 2020 15:17 IST
8.64 lakh people registered with Delhi govt’s ‘Rozgar Bazaar’ job portal: Gopal Rai
Aug 07, 2020 15:15 IST
Hegemonic US will taste bitter fruit of self-interest, says China
Aug 07, 2020 15:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.