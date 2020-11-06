Aarya actor Ankur Bhatia: OTTs established me as an actor

The surge of the OTTs in the past few months has been unstoppable which also means that it has presented to the audiences many actors, who otherwise just remained in the periphery for long. Ankur Bhatia’s case has also been a similar one. Even though he has been around for almost a decade, it is only after his OTT projects that he is getting noticed.

“OTT has worked as a blessing. That is because all characters in web series have ample chance to be seen and get footage. In films, if you are not the primary leads, you get small space to perform and if the movie does not work that gets overlooked. That is what happened to me during Sarbjit and Haseena Parkar. People appreciated the part I played but because the film didn’t work at box office, it got overlooked,” he says, adding, “Aarya (we series), established me as an actor and I am being appreciated.”

And the 40-year-old could not be happier for all the plaudits coming his way after his role of Sangram Singh in Aarya which also starred Sushmita Sen and Tariq in Crackdown.

“I think Aarya and Crackdown definitely got me there on the radar for people to look as an actor who can perform. As an actor I am satisfied and there is no reason for people to not look at me as a performer and as an actor that they can trust. That is happening. It changed the way people are looking at me from casting and wok point of view,” shares Bhatia.

Not just him, the actor notes how the platform has been a boon for many talents in the past couple of years. “It is a great thing that has happened to all of us. It has created this huge opportunity for all the newcomers, new people who are venturing into this industry. There is so much content being made and there is always the need for new faces, new actors. The more, the merrier,” he concludes.