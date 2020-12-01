Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy’s right side affected after brain stroke; family says ‘pray for him’

Actor Rahul Roy’s health is showing signs of improvement after he suffered a brain stroke while shooting in the extreme weather of Kargil. The Aashiqui actor is said to be suffering from a condition called Aphasia- a condition where you cannot frame sentences correctly, as per reports.

Rahul was shooting from LAC - Live The Battle, which is directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta and produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu. He had to be airlifted to Mumbai after the brain stroke.

“Rahul has been a close friend of the director and he was the first one on the project,” producer Nivedita Basu told Mumbai Mirror, “Kargil had extreme weather conditions and they had gone up to -12°C and -13°C, so it was just a matter of time when someone would have succumbed to the cold, and I think that’s exactly what happened with Rahul. His one day of the shoot was still left but when we got to know about him, we told Nitin that we need to get him out.”

Speaking to ETimes, his brother-in-law Romeer Sen declined to go into details of his health, but added, “We stay with Rahul bhaiyya and the medicines prescribed by the doctors are working for him. He should be out of this soon. But, do pray for him.”

Rahul was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai due to a brain stroke during shooting for a film in Kargil. The health condition of Roy deteriorated due to the extreme weather conditions in Kargil. The sources reported that at present, his condition is better than earlier. “He is safe and recovering well. The recovery will take some time,” they had confirmed.

He is known for his role in Aashiqui directed by Mahesh Bhatt co-starring Anu Aggarwal, which was his debut film. He appeared in other 1990s films, including Junoon, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee and more. Later he also won the first season of TV reality show Big Boss in 2006.