Aashiqui star Anu Aggarwal says media frenzy around personal life forced her boyfriend to leave her

Actor Anu Aggarwal, who became an overnight sensation after the release of her film Aashiqui, said that the media attention became overwhelming.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 17:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Anu Aggarwal and Rahul Roy became overnight sensations after Aashiqui.

After becoming an overnight sensation, Aashiqui actor Anu Aggarwal said that she was overwhelmed by the media attention surrounding her every move. In an interview to Pinkvilla, she said that speculation about her love life became so rampant that her then-boyfriend broke up with her.

“I was called the darling of the media when I rose to fame,” she said. “It was a sweet term to use but a lot of crap was written too. They were touching my personal life as well. They would write anything and everything, ‘oh my god, she sneezed, she was out alone, she lit a cigarette there and she is having an affair’.”

She continued, “So, such stories started coming in and it affected my personal life. My boyfriend left me asking what is happening. They started linking me with other guys and I was like, what do I do? In those days, we did not have social media. We did not have a word called a ‘star’. In those days we were dependent on press and whatever they wrote became our reality. But I decided to treat everything with humour.”

Also read: Aashiqui actor Anu Aggarwal opens up on life-threatening accident in 1999, says doctors gave her 3 years to live



The actor had previously recalled the story of how her career derailed after a tragic car accident. She was given three years to live. About regaining consciousness after being in a coma for 29 days, Anu had told Hindustan Times, “I didn’t know the meaning of words and languages when I woke up... I didn’t know English; though it came to me faster than Hindi did. I had lost everything. It was like landing up on another planet altogether. I had no knowledge of history, geography or culture. I remembered nothing; there was complete loss of memory.”



