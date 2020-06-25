Aashka Goradia: We are really in a time where we don’t really have a backup plan

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed the world to the brink of an economic crisis and many are still reeling under its shock. Aashka Goradia says for her, this health crisis and the subsequent lockdown has posed a very severe financial challenge, especially since the her make up business has come to a standstill.

“I sell make up, something that gives is people tremendous confidence, boost to their personality, especially our industry but if you are not get out of the house who are you going to dress up for? Having started my company only in January this year, we had put invested everything in terms of time and money. This will be a massive business challenge to overcome,” shares the TV actor.

However, the 34-year-old shares that despite the severity of the situation, she is keeping her calm and waiting for the relaxations to be imposed by the government, so that they can start recovering.

“Worry isn’t going to bring a solution to my problem and my business. I’m just waiting and watching to see what the pandemic does to really change our lives workwise. I’m taking each day as it each day as it comes. We’re really in a time where we don’t really have a backup plan, what do you really back up with? “she asks.

Other than the business aspect, life has been pretty normal for Goradia, she reveals while adding that people sitting in the comforts of their home don’t have the right to complain at a time when a majority of the population is displaced and is living under the fear of losing their livelihood.

“Think of those people who’re losing their jobs, people wo haven’t been able to reach their homes and are on the road for days at a stretch. There’ll be people who’ll not be able to return, for them life has changed, the challenges are for them,” she explains.

The actor, meanwhile, is in Goa with husband Brent Goble, who runs a yoga school there. Since people are unable to physically come and take classes, Goradia reveals they’re taking things online soon.

“Yoga changed our lives forever and we want people also to experience that chance. You’re never going to be a multimillionaire by running a yoga school; it’s a passion for us. Especially at such times, yoga will really help a person’s mental well being,” the actor says.

