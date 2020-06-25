Sections
Home / Bollywood / Aashka Goradia: We are really in a time where we don’t really have a backup plan

Aashka Goradia: We are really in a time where we don’t really have a backup plan

The actor says her makeup business has been impacted heavily in the current situation but she maintains that she is keeping calm and being positive about it.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:53 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Aashka Goradia is in Goa along with her husband Brent Goble.

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed the world to the brink of an economic crisis and many are still reeling under its shock. Aashka Goradia says for her, this health crisis and the subsequent lockdown has posed a very severe financial challenge, especially since the her make up business has come to a standstill.

“I sell make up, something that gives is people tremendous confidence, boost to their personality, especially our industry but if you are not get out of the house who are you going to dress up for? Having started my company only in January this year, we had put invested everything in terms of time and money. This will be a massive business challenge to overcome,” shares the TV actor.

 

However, the 34-year-old shares that despite the severity of the situation, she is keeping her calm and waiting for the relaxations to be imposed by the government, so that they can start recovering.



“Worry isn’t going to bring a solution to my problem and my business. I’m just waiting and watching to see what the pandemic does to really change our lives workwise. I’m taking each day as it each day as it comes. We’re really in a time where we don’t really have a backup plan, what do you really back up with? “she asks.

Other than the business aspect, life has been pretty normal for Goradia, she reveals while adding that people sitting in the comforts of their home don’t have the right to complain at a time when a majority of the population is displaced and is living under the fear of losing their livelihood.

 

“Think of those people who’re losing their jobs, people wo haven’t been able to reach their homes and are on the road for days at a stretch. There’ll be people who’ll not be able to return, for them life has changed, the challenges are for them,” she explains.

The actor, meanwhile, is in Goa with husband Brent Goble, who runs a yoga school there. Since people are unable to physically come and take classes, Goradia reveals they’re taking things online soon.

“Yoga changed our lives forever and we want people also to experience that chance. You’re never going to be a multimillionaire by running a yoga school; it’s a passion for us. Especially at such times, yoga will really help a person’s mental well being,” the actor says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ED attaches ₹24-cr assets of realty firm
Jun 25, 2020 01:40 IST
Six months on, business partner held for killing woman in Kharar
Jun 25, 2020 01:40 IST
21-year-old killed over taking late-night walk with wife in Patiala
Jun 25, 2020 01:34 IST
FAKE COVID-19 REPORTS: Amritsar’s private lab owners booked for attempt to murder
Jun 25, 2020 01:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.