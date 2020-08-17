Aashram trailer: Bobby Deol plays a spiritual leader who veers between ‘aastha’ and ‘apraadh’ in Prakash Jha’s new series

The trailer of actor Bobby Deol’s debut digital series Aashram, was unveiled on Monday. The series has been directed by veteran filmmaker Prakash Jha and looks into the life of a spiritual leader and his cult.

The over 2-minute trailer traverses the life of what appears to be a self-styled guru, Baba Nirala of Kashipur, who later becomes controversial. There is footage of devout followers and baba giving his blessings to lakhs of his followers at congregations. He tells his followers: “Main aap sab ko moksh ki rah pe le ke jaaoonga (I will take you on the path of salvation).” Soon, it shows us how politicians begin to take interest in him and, possibly, his followers. However, the success story takes a sharp turn when reports of rape and murder start making it to the media. Soon god man will be seen as a con man. Police then begins its investigation.

Aashram marks Bobby’s digital debut. The series will premiere on August 28 on MX Player.

The 51-year-old actor in July had taken to social media to share the premiere date and first look teaser of the web series, directed by filmmaker Prakash Jha. “Here is the first look of #Aashram, I am looking forward to seeing it together with you all on August 28, 2020 only on @MXPlayer. @prakashjha27 @IamRoySanyal @AaditiPohankar @DarshanKumaar @AdhyayanSsuman,” Deol wrote on Twitter.

The series also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles. Deol is also awaiting the release of his Netflix film, Class of 83, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

(With PTI inputs)

