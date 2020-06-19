Abhay Deol says he didn’t like being called supporting actor in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara but Farhan Akhtar ‘was okay with it’

Actor Abhay Deol has shared a post about his hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and how he was treated by award shows. Abhay said he didn’t appreciate that he and Farhan Akhtar were put in the ‘supporting actor’ category while Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were called the ‘leads’.

Abhay began his note on Instagram by praising the film as a stress reliever. “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed,” he wrote. He then added how he was ‘demoted’ by award shows. “I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes,” he wrote.

Abhay said he boycotted the awards for it but his co-star Farhan was okay with it. “There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it,” he said.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a road trip dramedy about three friends who go on a trip to Spain, face their fears and form a friendship stronger than before. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar. It won two awards at the 59th National Film Awards for best audiography and best choreography.

Last year on the film’s eighth anniversary, Abhay had written, “It’s been 8 years since I made this film. It’s the one movie that had people come up to me and say, ‘I saw this and I quit my job’ or ‘I saw this and made peace with an old friend,’ to ‘I took a break from work’ and even, ‘I got a divorce!’ It inspired people to follow their dreams, to take action, to accept who and where they are. I couldn’t ask for more! It was an honor and a privilege to work with you @zoieakhtar. #zindaginamilegidobara (sic).”

Abhay was last seen in What Are The Odds? He was also a producer of the film which released on Netflix in May.

