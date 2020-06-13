Abhay Deol reveals the one thing he’s most tired of hearing about Manorama, fan calls him ‘the Leonardo DiCaprio of India’

Actor Abhay Deol on the 13th anniversary of his film, Manorama: Six Feet Under, has said that he is tired of hearing people who ask him if it was even released in theatres. Directed by Navdeep Singh, the neo-noir was released in 2007.

In an Instagram post, Abhay wrote, “My film Manorama 6 feet under released in 2007. They say it was ahead of its time for India. I say that I got tired of hearing, ‘I saw it on dvd, I loved it, when was this film even released!?’”

The actor, once considered the poster boy for parallel cinema, continued, “If I had a rupee for every time someone said that I’d be a multi millionaire! At the start of this century no one in power had the faith that experimentation would work with an Indian audience. Hence even if one managed to, the film would barely have any screens or marketing. I always believed that the audience is way smarter than we give them credit for. Had I not believed that, I wouldn’t have made the films I’ve made.” Abhay added the hashtag, “#makingwhatbollywouldnt.”

“I recently saw it and what a class apart! I know when it was released, I just never got around to watching it then. Thank you for making such movies happen,” one person wrote in the comments section. “This film is amazing. Legit thank you for your filmography. You were straight up the Leo decap of India and I straight up wish people know this. So thank you for all your work,” wrote another.

Abhay has been in the news recently for his social media posts bashing ‘woke Indian celebrities’ for talking about the Black Lives Matter movement, while having a history of promoting fairness creams in India. He was also profiled recently by HuffPost India, in which several of his former collaborators spoke candidly about working with him.

Anurag Kashyap, who directed Abhay in 2009’s Dev D, said, “It was painfully difficult to work with him. I don’t really have great working memories with him. And haven’t talked to him much since I finished shooting.”

This sentiment was echoed by Navdeep Singh, who said, “There’s a bit of pride and resentment in him which I think he should get over. Ultimately everybody is connected to everybody, I think he should just get back here because he’s incredibly gifted.”

