Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia share breezy chemistry in new behind-the-scene photos from Nikamma

Abhimanyu Dassani said that his Nikamma co-star Shirley Setia made his shooting experience ‘a little funnier, a little brighter, a little warmer and a little better’.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 17:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia’s easy-breezy chemistry in the new behind-the-scenes photos from their upcoming film, Nikamma, is a perfect Friendship Day treat for fans. The film marks Shirley’s debut in Bollywood.

In the pictures, Shirley looks pretty in a blue dress, while Abhimanyu is casually dressed in a pink shirt over a white T-shirt and jeans. The two have huge smiles on their faces as they are captured in candid moments.

Shirley opened up about her equation with her first co-star. “Working alongside Abhimanyu for my Bollywood debut has been great! It has been a fun-filled journey. I actually found a friend in him and got to learn a lot from him too - things about camera facing, catching the light and so on. They may seem like small details but can eventually make a big difference in one’s performance. I’m surely looking forward to resuming shoot once things get better,” she said.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law reacts to therapist’s interview, suggests Rhea Chakraborty may have ‘sociopathy/psychopathy’



Abhimanyu, too, was all praise for Shirley. “To welcome her for the first film I picked all the gestures that others did for me to make comfortable for my first film. Some people make your adventure a little funnier, a little brighter, a little warmer and a little better. I found her to be that little friend to me,” he said.



Directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma also marks Shilpa Shetty’s comeback in Bollywood after more than a decade. She had told PTI in a statement, “It feels great, I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to being back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never done before... I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar.”

