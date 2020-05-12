Sections
Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday lead Bollywood in extending wishes on International Nurses Day

On International Nurses’ Day on Tuesday, Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit, Shraddha Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, among many others, tweeted their wishes.

Updated: May 12, 2020 18:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted a creative on Nurses Day.

Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday led industry in extending wishes on the International Nurses Day on Tuesday. The day becomes even more special given that we are in the middle of a fight against the coronavirus pandemic and healthcare workers are on the front line.

International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 on the birth anniversary of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.

Ananya Panday expressed her gratitude and tweeted, “To the pillars of the medical fraternity, who stand by doctors & our families through some of the toughest times. This #InternationalNursesDay, we celebrate and commend your spirit, determination & compassion.”

Madhuri Dixit wrote: “Along with all the other frontline workers & the entire healthcare community, we’re grateful to the nurses who’re putting their lives at risk to nurse the world back to health. We should value their efforts & be thankful for everything they’re doing for us.”



Shraddha Kapoor also tweeted, “Big RESPECT, for the sincerity towards your service. Big SALUTE, for your selfless toil in these challenging times. Big THANK YOU, for the sacrifices you make for our safety. You are, our Angels in disguise. Happy #InternationalNursesDay.” She also posted the message in Hindi in a separate tweet.

 

Kajol wrote, “Behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses. #InternationalNursesDay.”

 

“So many lives have been saved because of the selfless work that our nurses and the healthcare professionals are doing. Can’t thank them enough for putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others. #InternationalNursesDay,” Sanjay Dutt wrote.

 

Actor Abhishek Bachchan posted a picture showcasing the various responsibilities of a nurse and wrote, “Respect and gratitude! Thank you heroes. #InternationalNursesDay.”

 

Dia Mirza shared a video with clips of several nurses from across the country introducing themselves and wrote, “Today we celebrate the nurses in healthcare systems across the globe that lead the fight every single day. As they risk themselves to save lives, you too can help them by Staying Home & Keeping Them Safe!”

