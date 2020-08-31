Abhishek Bachchan attends engagement ceremony of JP Dutta’s daughter, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim make an appearance too

Sections
Actor Abhishek Bachchan attended the engagement ceremony of filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi on Saturday. TV actors Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim were in attendance too.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 17:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abhishek Bachchan looked handsome in his white outfit.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is all healthy and happy after recovering from Covid-19 earlier this month.On Saturday, he attended the engagement ceremony of filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi.

Pictures of Abhishek posing with the bride and groom, Binoy Gandhi, were shared online by the actor’s fanpages. Abhishek looked handsome in an all-white kurta pyjama outfit. His hair was styled in a slick, combed back look. Nidhi was seen in a hot pink lehenga while Binoy wore a white kurta pyjama.

Actor Dipika Kakar and her actor husband Shoaib Ibrahim also attended the event.

 



 

 

Earlier on Friday, Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh had attended Nidhi’s mehendi function. Sara was seen in a bright pink suit as she got her hands decorated with henna. She posed for pictures with Nidhi and her family as well.

Abhishek had made his movie debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee in 2000. He starred in the film with Kareena Kapoor, who was also making her debut.

Abhishek, his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya were diagnosed with Covid-19 in July. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from hospital in a week, Amitabh and Abhishek spent close to a month in the Nanavati Hospital’s isolation ward.

The Guru actor shared the good news of his recovery on his Twitter handle on August 8. He expressed his gratitude to people for their prayers and wishes. “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!,” he wrote.

