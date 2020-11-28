Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan: Ego has never been a problem for me, things like that destroy your work and don’t get you anywhere

Abhishek Bachchan: Ego has never been a problem for me, things like that destroy your work and don’t get you anywhere

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, whose latest release is the multi-starrer Ludo, says he has never had any apprehensions about sharing screen space with other actors.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 17:34 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently in Kolkata, shooting for Bob Biswas.

In a career spanning 20 years, he has tried his hand at a variety of things, not restricting himself to any one genre. And actor Abhishek Bachchan, pretty early on, also got comfortable with both, carrying a film on his shoulders, and sharing screen space with many others, respective examples being Guru (2007) and Dhoom franchise.

His latest release, Ludo, too was a story about multiple characters. At the outset, he expresses his apprehension over stories that do the rounds about any actor’s ‘ego’ coming in between when starring alongside another actor or an ensemble cast, over screen time. He says, “Sadly, we end up labelling this as an actor’s ego. I think that is where the fundamental problem is. I understand why the media would label it as such, it’s more sensational and grabs more eyeballs, and is the easiest way to explain a situation. It’s actually not that.” 

He adds that as an actor, everyone is looking out for themselves, and want to do their best to be captured and seen. “It comes from that quest and desire to excel in whatever you are doing. When it comes to actors, sadly, since time immemorial, it’s labelled as an actor’s ego. No, we want to do our best, that’s it. When other actors are involved, it’s survival of the fittest, it’s a carnal, basic instinct in human beings. I don’t think it purely stems from insecurity. Yes, one has heard of such stories, it takes an actor of immense self assurance and security in what they are doing, to not even allow thoughts like that to come to your head,” explains the 44-year-old.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007), Bol Bachchan (2012) are more multi starrers Bachchan has been a part of. He goes on to say that ego has never been a problem for him. “I don’t allow that to come into my work. I have been around for 20 years, learnt a lot of things. Things like ego are only going to destroy your work, and not going to get you anywhere,” he quips.

Talking about Ludo, which has fetched him good reviews, he says he didn’t get much screen time everyone, since his track had only him and child actor Inayat together. Bachchan continues, “I am very comfortable and enjoy doing a multi- star cast or ensemble piece. I have done a lot of multi-starrers, and if not all, they have been with highly accomplished actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aaamir Khan or my father (Amitabh Bachchan). It’s just a pleasure to be around and learn from them. The silver lining is that when you are in the frame with these people, you live off reflected glory to some extent. They are so good, they make you look good!”

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
Nov 28, 2020 17:53 IST
China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
Nov 28, 2020 17:01 IST
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
Nov 28, 2020 14:44 IST
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Nov 28, 2020 18:14 IST

latest news

Over 2.5 million vulnerable people in UK to get free vitamin D supplements
Nov 28, 2020 18:22 IST
MHT CET results 2020 likely to be declared soon at mahacet.org, check details here
Nov 28, 2020 18:18 IST
UAE halts visas to citizens of Pakistan, 12 other nations. Here’s the list
Nov 28, 2020 18:14 IST
Verstappen beats Hamilton in final practice for Bahrain GP
Nov 28, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.