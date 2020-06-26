Abhishek Bachchan has a request for Aamir Khan: ‘I want to be directed by him’

Abhishek Bachchan has shared his experiences of shooting for his 2013 film Dhoom 3. The actor has been a permanent member of the Dhoom franchise and was in the awe of Aamir Khan, who joined the franchise in the third instalment. He now wishes to be directed by the Thugs of Hindostan actor.

Sharing his experience of working with Aamir in Dhoom 3, he wrote, “Dhoom gave me the once in a lifetime opportunity to work with @_aamirkhan and if given another opportunity I wouldn’t act with him, I want to be directed by him!!! So Aamir, if you’re reading this, kindly consider my request. Aamir was so warm and forthcoming as a co-actor. Very helpful and accommodating. I can only imagine what a wonderful director he must be. Apart from his great talent he is so down to earth and fun loving on set despite what scene we would do.”

Abhishek also shared a fun trivia about how the two made the best of the opportunity to shoot in an amusement park. “One of my fondest memories was when we shot a few scenes in Six Flags amusement park in Chicago. The park was shut and it was just the unit that was allowed in. The minute Aamir and I would get the shortest of breaks, we’d run off the the closest roller-coaster and ask them put it on just for us. What a luxury!!! Good times!” he wrote.

Abhishek has been documenting his 20-year journey in Bollywood on Instagram and began the note with, “Back in the saddle of the Dhoom franchise. This time directed by Victor an old and dear friend of mine. Victor was the writer of the first 2 Dhooms. He also wrote the dialogues for Guru and Raavan. To be directed by him was... I guess, overdue.”

The actor also looked back at working with Katrina Kaif and Uday Chopra in the film. He wrote, “My brother @udayc is always a blast to work with. And if that work entails him playing Ali then it’s even more fun. This time the Dhoom boys were joined by @katrinakaif My second film with her. She did her first ever Hindi film with me, Sarkar.”

Katrina had made her Bollywood debut with Boom but Sarkar remains her first mainstream film. Dhoom 3 was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya (Victor) and was produced by Aditya Chopra. It also starred Jackie Shroff in an important role.

