Abhishek Bachchan is unrecognisable as he transforms into Bob Biswas for film shoot in Kolkata. See pics

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has transformed into your killer next door, Bob Biswas. He was spotted in Kolkata this week, shooting for the upcoming film with co-star Chitrangada Singh.

Photos from the sets showed Abhishek looking much different from his usual stylish self. He was seen in a blue shirt and dark pants, wearing a ‘Bob Biwas wig’ and large glasses. He was also seen with a big paunch to look even more like the contract killer from Kahaani.

Chitrangada was seen in a blue saree with a red blouse, carrying a black bag and walking with Abhishek. They were also joined by a little boy, who seemed to be playing their son in the movie. Earlier on Wednesday, Chitrangada had shared a picture of herself preparing for the shoot. “On set .. face paint on ! Yayy #bobbiswas #boundscript #cityofjoy #happytobebackatwork,” she wrote.

Talking more about resuming work, Chitrangda said, “It really felt good to be back on the sets after a gap of 8 months. I’m glad to be back. We’ve been following all the necessary precautions and maintaining social distancing because the virus is still there and we all need to be careful. It does feel a bit different with only limited people allowed on sets now, but that is how the new normal is and slowly everyone will get used to it.”

Earlier this week, even Abhishek had announced that the shoot has resumed on the movie. “#BackToBeingBob Stay safe everyone. Travel safe. #maskon keep your mask on. #shotoniphone12promax,” he had written in an Instagram post.

Bob Biswas is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh had tweeted: “Bob Biswas is coming to ‘kill it!’”. The film is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh’s daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It tells the back story of gun-for-hire Bob Biswas, played by Saswata Chatterjee in Sujoy’s Kahaani.

