Abhishek Bachchan listens to Shah Rukh Khan song to motivate himself in hospital, shares pic

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday shared a picture from his room in the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, where he is being treated after testing positive for the coronavirus. It states that it was his 28th day in hospital. The actor, however, is staying mentally positive by listening to songs of hope.

Abhishek took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of his room’s display. On it was written - ‘Hospital Day - 28’. Playing in the background was the song Yun Hi Chala Chal from the 2004 film, Swades. It is a song full of hope, echoing Abhishek’s state of mind.

Abhishek Bachchan gace a glimpse of his hospital stay.

Abhishek, along with his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, was admitted to hospital in July after tested positive for the virus. His wife, actor Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya, too, tested positive. After an initial few days of being home quarantined, the mother and daughter had to be moved to hospital as well. After nearly 10 days in hospital on July 27, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged, while Amitabh was discharged on August 2.

Abhishek, meanwhile, has been giving updates of his time in hospital. A few days back, he had shared a picture of his medical chart and mentioned how he was not getting discharged any time soon. He had written: “Hospital day :26 Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! #believe.”

At the time of his father’s departure from hospital, he had mentioned that due to “some comorbidities” he remains “Covid-19 positive” and hence he has to stay put in the hospital. He wrote: “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

