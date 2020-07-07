Abhishek Bachchan on 20 years in cinema: ‘I don’t like my work; I see so many flaws that need to be rectified’
Abhishek Bachchan talks about his thoughts on legacy and the need to constantly evolve as he looks back on his career and the road ahead. the actor makes his digital debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows.
‘I don’t like my work,” is Abhishek Bachchan’s answer if you ask him to pick his favourite films in a 20-year long career. “When I review my work, I find many flaws that need to be rectified. I am not the person who says ‘well done, good job’, I find flaws everywhere. I think there is room for improvement,” he says candidly.
Films, for Abhishek, are a responsibility that he owes his audience. “I watch my films almost daily, and I make several notes about how to improve. What is nice is if I go back and review my notes about a film I have seen several times, they keep on changing. This is good news because this means I am evolving as an actor.”
The actor who completed 20 years in films on June 30 -- his debut Refugee arrived two decades ago. Ask him how the day was for him and he says, “You are asking me how I celebrated it? I got up, got ready and went to work. That is the best way, according to me.”
Abhishek took a break from acting a few years ago to revaluate and re-energise his craft, returning with Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. He is now ready to make his digital debut with the Amazon Prime web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. What has changed for Abhishek 2.0? “I am doing the work I want to do, the way I want to do. Before this, I was happy coasting along. The selection process is more focussed now. I always knew what I want to do and what I didn’t want to do, I am just implementing it now.”
Breathe releases July 10 and also stars Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh. Abhishek will also be seen on Disney+ Hotstar later this year as his film, The Big Bull, goes directly-to-digital.