Abhishek Bachchan on OTT releases: Circumstances are such, we have to do whatever best we can

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has had two milestones in 2020 so far — making his web debut with Breathe Into The Shadows and receiving good reviews, and also hitting the 20 year mark in his career. And now, he’ll see another first — witnessing the OTT release of his film, The Big Bull.

There’s been a debate over whether this is the way forward, with theatres still closed, or whether filmmakers should wait for theatres to reopen. Bachchan feels there’s no debate in the first place.

“The media has made it into a debate. There are opinions. I don’t know if this discussion would be happening if we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic. But circumstances are such that we have to do whatever best we can,” he says.

The way he looks at it, at the end of the day, the 44-year-old adds, “I want my work and film out to as many people possible. If that’s in a movie theatre, I’d like as many people to come and watch it. If it’s a streaming platform, as many to come there to see it. I want them to see my films without compromising their safety. If during these unprecedented times, I have an avenue through which I can do that, I am more than happy.”

Interestingly, his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, too, saw his illustrious career’s first direct-to-OTT release with Gulabo Sitabo in May this year. Abhishek confesses that the two haven’t even talked about it.

“I think as actor, we like to believe, and if I may speak for him, we’re just happy to have a job and get to share our creativity with the audience. We discuss everything. Apart from being my father, he is my best friend, and we talk about everything. It would be unnatural if you didn’t talk about how your day went, what are you planning to do. We bounce ideas off each other,” he tells us.

Given he belongs to a lineage like his, people may think that he must have had it all easy. But he in fact said recently that getting his first film, Refugee(2000) itself was a struggle for him.

On this, he elaborates, “Why it was a struggle, I don’t know, you will have to ask people, I won’t be able to answer it. But everybody does, and that’s just the way of the industry. Nothing is going to come easy to you, you have to work hard for anything that you want, and that’s the way of the world. That’s absolutely fine.”

