Abhishek Bachchan on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Happy New Year: ‘The only thing we didn’t do was sleep in same room together’

Abhishek Bachchan has shared that the shooting of his 2014 film Happy New Year remains one of the “most memorable and fun shoots” he has ever been a part of. The actor has been documenting his 20-year-long journey in Bollywood on Instagram and has shared fond memories from the making of the Farah Khan film on Instagram.

Sharing a trivia about the film, Abhishek wrote, “A film filled with some of my most favourite people. @farahkhankunder had discussed the idea of HNY with me soon after Main hoon na. I guess it didn’t work out then and she went on to make #OmShantiOm ( she had me in a cameo in the film too). When they ( @iamsrk and Farah ) finally decided to make Happy new year I was the first one in line to sign up. It was such a happy film and one of the most memorable and fun shoots I’ve ever been a part of. Never ever did Shah or Farah differentiate between any of the actors. We were all one BIG gang!”

He further talks about how they all lived like a big family during the shoot. “The outdoor in Dubai at the magnificent Atlantis hotel was like staying in a college dorm, and Farah was the headmistress/matron trying to discipline and herd this unruly bunch of kids ( yes, @boman_irani you too!! ) I didn’t even realise when we started and finished the shoot. It was such a happy unit for such a happy film. Each actor counted themselves so lucky to be a part of such an extravagant production. Smiles and laughter everyday. We worked together, played (FIFA) together, worked out together, ate together, travelled together, rehearsed together, went out together and partied together. The only thing we didn’t do ( thank god) was sleep in the same room together ( Farah isn’t at her best early in the morning).”

Talking about working with Shah Rukh Khan, he says, “All of this was only possible due to the leadership, friendship and largesse of Shahrukh. He selflessly allowed us to hop onto the HNY express and took us on one of our most memorable journeys. I can go on and on about the cast, the crew/production and our experience. I feel a true measure of a wonderful memory is that it always brings a smile to your face when you think about it; and when I think about the time we made Happy New Year I ALWAYS smile. I will never be able to thank Shah and Farah enough for making me a part of this film, ever. Teem Diamond forever! #NanduBhideDimaagMeKeede.”

Directed by Farah Khan, Happy New Year also starred Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff. The film was given a thumbs down by the critics but collected around Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office.

