Abhishek Bachchan pens note for ‘baby brother’ Sikander Kher on his 40th birthday, Anupam Kher also wishes son

Abhishek Bachchan has wished his ‘baby brother’ Sikander Kher on his 40th birthday. The two actors have been friends since childhood. He shared a throwback picture of the two of them on Twitter along with a birthday note.

Calling him irritating but caring, Abhishek wrote, “Little baby is getting old!!! Happy Birthday @sikandarkher I can’t believe you’ve turned 40!! You will always remain my baby brother. The bond we share is a gift that I cherish immensely. You’re mad, crazy, irritating, disgusting, messy and I love you for all that. But, you are also the most genuine, loving, caring, funny and sweetest person. We’ve made 40 great years of memories to last us a lifetime and I know there’s a lifetime of memories to be made that lie ahead. Be safe, be well, be happy and always be you!!! I wish we could have been together today to celebrate but you are away working and that’s the best gift ever. Work hard, stay you and lots of love my baby brother. #aajsikukabuddayhai.”

Sikander replied to him, “AB! I wanted to say rulayega kya pagle but the tear ducts are taking a break...I love you and always will... here’s to many more memories...ps: have cleaned out the messiness... but the other things will stand...”

Sikander’s stepfather Anupam Kher also wished him with a candid picture of them. He wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday my dearest @sikandarkher !! May God give all the happiness, good health and great success to you. You are the bestest. I am sending all my love and blessings to you from NY. I miss us hanging out together. Have a happy day. Proud to be your Dad & #KherSaab.”

Sikander will now be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and its release has been pushed to next year. He has also made his presence felt on the OTT space. He starred in two web shows this year: Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya and The Chargesheet: Innocent Or Guilty. He will now be seen in MumBhai.

