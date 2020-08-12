Abhishek Bachchan posts grandma Teji Bachchan’s old pic, Neena Gupta says she’ll copy her blouse design

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a beautiful, vintage picture of his grandmother Teji Bachchan on Instagram on Wednesday. Abhishek celebrated his grandma’s birthday with the picture and said that he missed her.

“Happy Birthday Dadi. I miss you,” he captioned the post. The sepia toned photo showed Teji in a sari with a sleeveless blouse. She had her hair tied in the back and wore large, chandelier earrings. Abhishek’s followers were taken by his grandma’s beauty. “Beautiful. A calmness on her face,” wrote one in the comment. “Senior bachchan sir looks like his mother so beautiful,” wrote another.

Teji Bachchan’s impeccable style inspired Neena Gupta as well. She commented, “Lovely I love d blouse design am going to copy.” Neena’s fans loved her comment. “Neena Ji being Neena ji Love you,” wrote one. “In fact, you resemble her a lot,” wrote another.

Teji was the mother of Amitabh Bachchan and wife of acclaimed poet, Harisvansh Rai Bachchan. She was a social activist and died in 2007.

Abhishek recently returned home from hospital after getting treated for Covid-19. The actor, along with dad Amitabh, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, was diagnosed with coronavirus last month. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya stayed at the hospital for a week, Abhishek was admitted for 28 days.

The Guru actor shared the good news of his recovery on his Twitter handle. He expressed his gratitude and thankfulness to everyone for their prayers and wishes. “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!” the tweet read.

