Abhishek Bachchan praises Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase trailer after Disney+Hotstar snub, says dad Amitabh loved it too

Abhishek Bachchan has said that both him and his dad, Amitabh Bachchan, loved the Lootcase trailer. The film was snubbed at a press conference by Disney+Hotstar.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 14:20 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull and Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase are both headed to Disney+Hotstar.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has praised the trailer for the upcoming film Lootcase, starring Kunal Kemmu. Lootcase, along with Abhishek’s The Big Bull, is one of seven films being released directly on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar, in the wake of theatre closures because of the coronavirus lockdown.

“Most excited for this. It’s mine and dad’s favourite trailer. All the very best, buddy,” Abhshek wrote to Kunal on Twitter. Replying to his message, Kunal wrote, “Thank you so much. Sir made my day if not my week and month when he hugged me after seeing the trailer can’t wait to share this film with all. All the best for The Big Bull.. looking forward!”

 

Lootcase, along with the film Khuda Hafiz, did not find equal representation at Tuesday’s press conference, organised by the streaming platform. The virtual press conference saw the likes of Abhishek, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar in attendance, but neither Kunal nor Khuda Hafiz lead Vidyut Jammwal were invited, leading to much online criticism.



Kunal had taken to Twitter and written, “Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai (Respect and love can never be asked for, only earned. If someone doesn’t give it to you, it doesn’t make you a smaller person. Just give us an equal playing field, we’ll show you how high we can leap).” Meanwhile, Vidyut had written, “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES.”

Also read: Kunal Kemmu demands ‘equal playing field’, fans wonder if it’s about Disney+ Hotstar not inviting him to represent his film

The seven films being released directly onto the platform are Bhuj, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Dil Bechara, Khuda Hafiz, Lootcase and Laxxmi Bomb.

