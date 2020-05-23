Abhishek Bachchan recalls shooting the climax of Yuva as Mani Ratnam’s film completes 16 years. See pic

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is pleasantly surprised that his film with director Mani Ratnam, Yuva, has completed 16 years already. He took to Instagram to recall the film’s shoot in Kolkata.

He wrote: “Wow! 16yrs already. This photo was taken on the sets of #Yuva in Kolkata. We were about to begin shooting the climax of the film. A memorable shoot. Based in Kolkata. It’s heartbreaking to see the visuals coming out of Kolkata in the wake of the destruction left behind by #cycloneAmphan #16yrsofYuva @ajaydevgn #ManiRatnam #Kolkata #flashbackfriday.” While his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda dropped a black heart emoji, actor and comedian Maniesh Paul wrote: “My favouritest character played by you ‘LALLAN’....uff!!! u were MIND BLOWING IN THAT!!!! @bachchan.”

Recalling her experience on Yuva, Rani Mukerji told IANS that her favourite song from the film was Kabhi Neem Neem. She said, “One of my favourite songs in the film is ‘Kabhi neem neem, kabhi shahad shahad’. It is one of my favourite songs till date! The way Madhushree sang it, the way AR Rahman composed it and of course the way Brinda the choreographer and Mani Ratnam sir picturised the song, and Ravi K shot it -- it was just magical,” Rani said.

She added, “I distinctly remember, one of my all-time favourite actors, Shammi (Kapoor)ji calling me about the ‘Kabhi neem neem’ song! He told me how much he loved my performance -- especially the part where I am sitting on a chair and reacting to Abhishek’s dance.”

Yuva showed Abhishek in the role of a goon, Lallan Singh, who is originally from Bihar but settled in Kolkata, West Bengal. Rani played his wife in the film.

