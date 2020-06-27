Sections
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan reflects on past failures, says it felt like ‘hell’, but he could not afford to ‘lament’

Abhishek Bachchan reflects on past failures, says it felt like ‘hell’, but he could not afford to ‘lament’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has reflected on his career, and expressed his gratitude to fans who’ve supported his ‘family business’.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 16:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Abhishek Bachchan with his parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will make his digital debut with the upcoming Amazon Prime series Breathe: Into the Shadows, spoke about coming from a privileged background, and the effort it took for him to succeed as an actor in Bollywood. In an interview to journalist Rajeev Masand, Abhishek recalled an interaction he had with director Yash Chopra at the premiere of his first film, Refugee, and the advice he received.

“Remember, your father brought you till here,” Yash Chopra told Abhishek moments before the screening, “but the moment you walk into that cinema, and the show gets over and you walk out, you’re on your own two feet.”

Asked about the moment he decided to become an actor, Abhishek said that he was inspired to take the leap after watching the Sean Penn film Dead Man Walking. “I had already informed my parents that this was my desire,” he said. “Once you first overcome the shyness or awkwardness that you want to join the films -- especially if it’s a family business -- you’re still trying to skirt the issue. You can’t be practical about this. It has to be an emotional decision. It’s all or nothing, it’s do or die. That’s when I decided it’s either this or nothing else.”

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Happy New Year: ‘The only thing we didn’t do was sleep in same room together’



But after the success of his first film, Abhishek went through a four-year period where his movies didn’t do all that well at the box office.He said it was ‘hell’.



“Everybody has their own journey. We should never judge somebody else’s journey. I’ve never liked to look back and lament, because there’s a lot to be appreciative about,” the actor said. “I have immense respect for any actor who features in a film, no matter in what capacity. That period was very difficult to cope with, it was very difficult to confront. At the same time, I was so blessed to be a part of one film. That’s the dream of millions of people, so should I be complaining? At least I got to make those films, some people don’t get a chance to make even one film.”

He concluded by expressing his gratitude to the fans who’ve supported not only his work, but also his family’s. He said, “I’m from this industry, I feel very protective of this industry. This is my family business -- audiences have given my family everything that we have today.” The actor has three films lined up -- The Big Bull, Bob Biswas and Ludo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

When Wajid Khan shared story of feeling humiliated during struggling days
Jun 27, 2020 17:24 IST
3 cops among nine to test positive in Himachal; Covid-19 tally rises to 373
Jun 27, 2020 17:22 IST
CRPF constable dies of Covid-19, death toll in Central Armed Police Forces rises to 24
Jun 27, 2020 17:22 IST
L’Oreal is removing words like ‘whitening’ from products
Jun 27, 2020 17:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.