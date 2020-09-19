Abhishek Bachchan reminds Harsh Goenka of Aishwarya Rai after he claims ‘smart men don’t love world’s most beautiful women’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was quick to remind businessman Harsh Goenka of his marriage to Aishwarya Rai when the latter posted a tweet claiming that smart men do not love the world’s most beautiful women but those who make their world the most beautiful.

Harsh had tweeted, “Smart men don’t love the most beautiful woman in the world. They love the woman who can make their world the most beautiful. #FridayFeeling.” Abhishek humbly put an emoji with raised hands and wrote, “Ahem.”

Harsh replied to him saying, “You are the lucky one to have both.” Actor Rohit Roy also commented, “In full agreement.”

Abhishek has, in the past, spoken about how he married one of the most beautiful woman in the world but one, who in real life, was rather down to earth. Talking about her, he had earlier told HT Brunch, “You hear about Ash – we all did before I became an actor – she comes with this huge reputation of being some divaesque figure. Everyone imagines she floats on a cloud or something!. But anyone who knows her knows her to be genuine, down to earth, approachable and tactile. And that disarms you. You think ‘Wait a second, she’s pretty cool’. And she really is.” He has been married to Aishwarya for 13 years now and they share a beautiful bond that has stood the test of time for more than a decade.

Speaking about him, Aishwarya had once said, “We’re both genetically very generously been given very strong genes. So, we’re inherently very strong personalities. I think there is a very fine line between arguing and discussing and that’s something we’re still arriving at discovering what is what. So, we discuss a lot, either politely put it as discuss, probably argue but..”

