Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan reminds Harsh Goenka of Aishwarya Rai after he claims ‘smart men don’t love world’s most beautiful women’

Abhishek Bachchan reminds Harsh Goenka of Aishwarya Rai after he claims ‘smart men don’t love world’s most beautiful women’

Abhishek Bachchan reminded all that he married the world’s most beautiful woman - Aishwarya Rai - in reply to a tweet by industrialist Harsh Goenka claiming that smart men do not love beautiful women.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 13:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek have been married for 13 years.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was quick to remind businessman Harsh Goenka of his marriage to Aishwarya Rai when the latter posted a tweet claiming that smart men do not love the world’s most beautiful women but those who make their world the most beautiful.

Harsh had tweeted, “Smart men don’t love the most beautiful woman in the world. They love the woman who can make their world the most beautiful. #FridayFeeling.” Abhishek humbly put an emoji with raised hands and wrote, “Ahem.”

 

Harsh replied to him saying, “You are the lucky one to have both.” Actor Rohit Roy also commented, “In full agreement.”



 

 

Abhishek has, in the past, spoken about how he married one of the most beautiful woman in the world but one, who in real life, was rather down to earth. Talking about her, he had earlier told HT Brunch, “You hear about Ash – we all did before I became an actor – she comes with this huge reputation of being some divaesque figure. Everyone imagines she floats on a cloud or something!. But anyone who knows her knows her to be genuine, down to earth, approachable and tactile. And that disarms you. You think ‘Wait a second, she’s pretty cool’. And she really is.” He has been married to Aishwarya for 13 years now and they share a beautiful bond that has stood the test of time for more than a decade.

Also read: Ranvir Shorey: ‘A group of people always defends the unfair practices in Bollywood

Speaking about him, Aishwarya had once said, “We’re both genetically very generously been given very strong genes. So, we’re inherently very strong personalities. I think there is a very fine line between arguing and discussing and that’s something we’re still arriving at discovering what is what. So, we discuss a lot, either politely put it as discuss, probably argue but..”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From Gilgit to Pangong Tso, 10 factors to decide outcome at military talks
Sep 19, 2020 13:10 IST
CBI names Christian Michel James, others in supplementary charge sheet
Sep 19, 2020 12:35 IST
NIA arrests 9 al Qaeda operatives after raids in West Bengal, Kerala
Sep 19, 2020 10:39 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 12:58 IST

latest news

Abhishek reminds Harsh Goenka that smart men do marry beautiful women
Sep 19, 2020 13:24 IST
You need to create your own sound that is truly independent: Nikhil D’Souza
Sep 19, 2020 13:21 IST
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs CSK – Five things to watch out for
Sep 19, 2020 13:19 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: 97 people died on-board Shramik trains, Govt tells Rajya Sabha and all the latest news
Sep 19, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.