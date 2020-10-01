Abhishek Bachchan replies to troll who says ‘you are still gonna be jobless’ after theatres reopen: ‘That is in audience’s hands’

Abhishek Bachchan has replied to yet another detractor on social media with grace. The actor often responds to his critics online, and this time was no different.

After Abhishek expressed his excitement on Twitter at the news of movie theatres reopening after several months of coronavirus-induced lockdown, one person wrote, “But aren’t you still gonna be jobless?” Abhishek wrote back, “That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best.”

Abhishek, is, of course, no stranger to responding to online attacks with wit. In September, when a person pointed out that Abhishek (an insider in Bollywood) had more social media followers than Prachi Desai (an outsider), the actor wrote, “I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself.” When another person noted that Abhishek’s fans follow him on social media voluntarily, the actor wrote, “Absolutely.”

The actor wasn’t spared even during his recent coronavirus scare. While admitted in hospital with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, a Twitter user wrote to Abhishek, “Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge? (who will feed you now)” The actor had written back, “Filhaal toh let ke kha rahe hain dono saath aspatal mein (right now both of us are being well fed at the hospital).” The troll replied, “Get well soon sir... Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha (not everyone has the good fortune to be well taken care of).” To this, Abhishek responded, “I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am.”

Abhishek, who along with his father, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, recently recovered from the coronavirus, was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Breathe: Into the Shadows. The actor has several projects lined up, including The Big Bull, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar, and Ludo, which is due out on Netflix.

