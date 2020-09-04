Abhishek Bachchan shuts down troll who told him to keep his ‘mouth shut’, says ‘no need to be rude’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is being trolled for tweeting that he ‘can’t wait’ for theatres to open, and has even replied to one of his detractors. Abhishek had retweeted a video about the theatregoing experience.

He’d written, “Can’t wait. Popcorn, samosa and cold drink!!! The cheering, clapping, whistling and dancing. Best place on Earth!” His tweet didn’t go down too well with certain people, who noted that India remains one of those countries where movie theatres are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and in recent weeks has seen a dramatic spike in cases.

“So you agree to pay the bills of all the people who will be infected with covid from these theatres? If yes, then please celebrate or else keep your dumb mouth shut,” one person wrote in reply to the actor. Abhishek responded, “Why don’t you try reading my tweet again? I wrote ‘can’t wait’ which means as and when the government decides it’s safe to re-open the theatres. I look forward to when it’ll be safe to go back. Stop being contentious. And there’s absolutely no need to be rude.”

Abhishek and his family -- father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya -- had all tested positive for the coronavirus in July, but were cured a few weeks later. While Abhishek fell ill mere days after the release of his debut web series, Breathe: Into the Shadows, he is gearing up for the release of his film The Big Bull, which is also headed to streaming. Amitabh has resumed work in full force as well.

Abhishek is no stranger to replying to his critics on social media, and usually does it with grace. In July, a troll had asked him, while Amitabh was in hospital, “Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge? (who will feed you now)?”. The actor had replied, “Filhaal toh let ke kha rahe hain dono saath aspatal mein (right now both of us are eating lying on our backs at the hospital).” The troll replied, “Get well soon sir... Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha (not everyone has the good fortune to eat while lying on their backs).” Abhishek wrote back, “I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed open air theatres to resume operations from September 21 as part of the Unlock 4.0 guidelines. However, cinema halls will continue to remain closed.

