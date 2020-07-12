Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe co-star Amit Sadh to get tested for Covid-19, assures fans he feels fine

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has tweeted that he will get his coronavirus test done on Sunday. Amit’s Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Abhishek Bachchan and his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the virus on Saturday. Abhishek and Amit have been dubbing for the Amazon Prime show, which came out earlier this week.

Sharing the news, Amit tweeted, “HI All! Thanks all for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine, However, will get a precautionary Covid 19 test done today. . My thoughts and prayers with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery.”

Amit recently met Abhishek as they dubbed for their digital show, Breathe Into The Shadows. The show marked Abhishek’s digital debut and released online last week.

Amitabh and Abhishek had tweeted to inform fans that they had tested positive for the coronavirus and also advised everyone, who came in contact with them in the last 10 days, to get tested. Amitabh wrote, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested.” Abhishek also tweeted soon after, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. ”

Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan and Aaradhya have tested negative for the virus and will have to be quarantined inside their home.

