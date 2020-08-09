Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta shares childhood photo as he returns home from hospital, Amitabh feels ‘sense of completion’

Shweta Nanda could not contain her excitement as her younger brother, Abhishek Bachchan, was discharged from the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital on Saturday after testing negative for Covid-19. As he returned home after nearly a month of being hospitalised, she welcomed him back by sharing a childhood photo of him on Instagram.

In the black-and-white snap, Abhishek was seen riding what appeared to be a tricycle. Shweta captioned the picture with a heart emoji. Her son Agastya Nanda quipped, “Dhoom Dhoom”. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Zoya Akhtar and Kunal Kapoor also dropped heart emojis on the post.

On Saturday afternoon, Abhishek shared a picture of his ‘care board’, which showed that he was ready to be discharged from the hospital. “I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe,” he wrote.

Abhishek also thanked the hospital staff and said, “My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them.” The actor, who was hospitalised on July 11, was discharged after 29 days of treatment.

In a blog post on Saturday, Abhishek’s father Amitabh Bachchan said that he was filled with a ‘sense of completion’ as the family was together again. “GOD is GREAT .. Abhishek has tested negative and has been discharged from Hospital and has come home .. At this moment there is nothing entering the mind .. just a sense of completion and the love of togetherness with the family,” he wrote.

Amitabh, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya had also tested positive for Covid-19 last month. While Amitabh was discharged on August 2, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital on July 27.

