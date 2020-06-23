Abhishek Bachchan says Aishwarya Rai was an ‘absolute trooper’ during Raavan shoot, calls it his most challenging film

Abhishek Bachchan, who has been detailing his journey in Bollywood over the last two decades on social media, opened up about his films Raavan and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se in his latest Instagram post. He called Raavan his ‘most challenging film, both physically and emotionally’.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Raavan was loosely based on the epic Ramayana, and saw Abhishek playing the bandit Beera. He wrote on Instagram, “Raavan has been the most challenging film both physically and emotionally for me in my career. It’s a wonder how the team managed to pull it off. Mani and I reunited for our 3rd film together. By far the most ambitious story, for him to execute and tell ( in my opinion ).”

Raavan brought Abhishek and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together on screen for the eighth time, and he was all praise for her dedication. “My 8th film with the missus. She was an absolute trooper during the making of the film. The dedication, and sheer strength it took for her to perform the complexities of her role is just awe inspiring. And she did it all with her trademark smile. To think that she had to perform each scene ( regardless of how emotionally and physically challenging ) baffles me. And to do it twice each time- as we were shooting the Hindi and Tamil versions simultaneously. Huge salute!,” he wrote.

Abhishek also worked with Vikram in Raavan. He called himself a ‘huge fan’ of the Tamil star and said that he learnt a lot from him. “Raavan also gave me the opportunity to work with @the_real_chiyaan I’ve been a huge fan of his ( must have watched Dhool- his Tamil film over 17 times ) he has always been so loving towards me and I learnt so much by just observing him. A great actor! A film truly ahead of its time,” he wrote.

Abhishek then talked about his other release of 2010, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se, and called it ‘very close to (his) heart’. He said that when he was offered the role of revolutionary Surya Sen, he ‘felt compelled as a patriotic Indian’ to do the film.

“Later that year was Khelein hum je jaan se with my dear friend @ashutoshgowariker I had 1st met Ashu on the sets of my fathers film Indrajeet in which he was acting way back in 1991. We tried several times to work together and finally managed with #KHJJS. A HUGE cast comprising of @deepikapadukone , my childhood best friend @sikandarkher and a host of others was a story very close to my heart,” he wrote.

“When Ashu told me the story of Surya Sen and what he managed with 60 of his students, I felt compelled as a patriotic Indian to be a part of the telling of their immense courage and sacrifice. I’m so proud that we could bring their story to life and tell it to a new generation who might not have known about it. Wonderful vivid memories of the making of this film. The premiere in Kolkata and our shenanigans post the show with our cast and crew is a night I will never forget. What fun!” he added.

