Abhishek Bachchan says every actor has experienced ‘work drying up’, is fortunate to have survived that phase

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who survived a professional dry spell and the coronavirus, has spoken about both. Abhishek will soon be seen in director Anurag Basu’s Ludo, and has several projects lined up.

Things are good now, but the actor was quick to admit that he is fortunate to have bounced back after setbacks.

In an interview to SpotboyE, Abhishek said, “I’ve four projects ahead and I will be shooting all through 2021. I guess I’m fortunate. Every actor has gone through the situation of his work drying up. I am no exception. That I’ve so much work on hand right now and that too, work which excites me, is just so providential. I’m thankful for this phase in my career. I’m enjoying it thoroughly.”

Abhishek, who was recently seen in the second season of Amazon’s crime-thriller series Breathe, was diagnosed along with father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, with the coronavirus earlier this year. He said that the lighthearted Ludo is what the world needs right now. “I’d say, it is what we need right now. God knows, all of us are going through the worst crisis civilization has faced. I survived the Covid. So did my family. There are many who aren’t that fortunate. We all need a reason to smile. I think Ludo will put that smile on everyone’s face,” he said, adding that although he would’ve preferred a theatrical release for the film, he thinks that streaming is ‘the need of the hour’.

Abhishek recently took to social media to share pictures from Aishwarya’s birthday party. He wrote in his caption, “Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you.”

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan gives glimpse of ‘wifey’ Aishwarya Rai’s birthday celebration, says ‘we love you eternally’. See pic

The actor also has The Big Bull, due out on Disney+ Hotstar, and Bob Biswas, a spin-off of Kahaani, in the pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more