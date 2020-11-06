Sections
Abhishek Bachchan says he fasted for Aishwarya Rai on Karwa Chauth, shares details of celebration at home

Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he fasted for wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Karwa Chauth this year. His Ludo co-star, Inayat Verma, shared an interesting titbit.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose together.

Though the Karwa Chauth ritual is observed by married women for their husbands, Abhishek Bachchan also kept a fast for his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, this year. He made the revelation during a recent promotional interview for his upcoming Netflix drama, Ludo.

Abhishek said that Karwa Chauth was a working day for him and Aishwarya, and their celebration at night was a ‘nice quiet family affair’.

Talking to Koimoi, Abhishek said, “We were both busy working the whole day and then in the evening, the ladies do their pooja. In the night they wait for the chand (moon) and do the pooja and break the fast. It was just that – a nice quiet family affair.”

Inayat Verma, Abhishek’s co-star in Ludo, shared an interesting titbit. “Abhishek bhaiya ne mujhe bataya tha ki unhone fast rakha tha toh woh sargi karna bhul gaye the subah uthke. Toh unhone kuch bhi nahi khaya tha (Abhishek told me that when he kept a fast, he forgot to wake up in the morning for the sargi ritual. He ate nothing the entire day).”



Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together in a number of films including Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Guru and Raavan. They got married on April 20, 2007 and have a daughter, Aaradhya, who was born in 2011.

Abhishek, who made his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into The Shadows earlier this year, has more OTT releases lined up. His next, Anurag Basu’s Ludo, will be out on Netflix on November 12. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi.

Post Ludo, Abhishek will be seen in Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull, which is due out on Disney+ Hotstar. He also has a Kahaani spin-off titled Bob Biswas in his kitty.

