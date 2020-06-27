Abhishek Bachchan says he’s lost roles because of a no-intimate-scene policy, which he follows for Aaradhya

Sections
Actor Abhishek Bachchan has said that he has a no-intimate-scene policy, which he implemented after the birth of his daughter, Aaradhya.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 18:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Abhishek Bachchan has an eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has said that becoming a father has certainly changed his outlook at work, and that he has made some changes to what he is and isn’t open to doing professionally. Abhishek was speaking to journalist Rajeev Masand ahead of the release of his digital debut, Amazon Prime’s Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Asked if becoming father to Aaradhya eight years ago changed anything, he said, “I know it has changed one thing. There are certain kinds of films and scenes I’m not comfortable doing anymore. I would not want to do anything in which my daughter would feel uncomfortable or something that she’d question me about, saying ‘hey what’s going on here?’”

 

Abhishek continued, “I’m thankful for it, because as it is, I was very uncomfortable doing romantic scenes. So I’m not comfortable doing any intimate scenes, and I’d rather not.” The actor has said that he has made this a stipulation. “I say that to my directors before signing on, that if there’s a scene which has a lot of physical intimacy, that’s something I’m not willing to do, so you have a choice.” He said that a 100% of the times, the directors did away with the scenes altogether. “If they say this is integral to my storytelling and they really can’t wrap their heads around doing it in a differently aesthetic way, then I say ‘look, you have a choice, I’m very happy to bow out’.”



Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reflects on past failures, says it felt like ‘hell’, but he could not afford to ‘lament’

Asked if he has every lost a film because of this stipulation, Abhishek said, “Yes, and that’s fine. No regrets, because I had a creative point of view, and the producer-director have a creative point of view, and they didn’t want to compromise on that and I completely respect that, and it’s perfectly fine.”

The actor has multiple projects in the pipeline, including the films Ludo, Bob Biswas and The Big Bull. He said that they are all at the stage where they can be released, and that he has around four projects that he has signed on to.

