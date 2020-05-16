Sections
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan says he still ‘looks up’ to Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, see throwback pic

Abhishek Bachchan says he still ‘looks up’ to Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, see throwback pic

On Saturday, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with his father Amitabh Bachchan and actor Jackie Shroff.

Updated: May 16, 2020 16:21 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai, Indo Asian News Service Mumbai

Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback picture on Saturday.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan says he still looks up to his father Amitabh Bachchan and actor Jackie Shroff. Abhishek shared a throwback black-and-white photograph of Amitabh with Jackie from their younger days. In the image, Jackie is seen talking to Amitabh, while Abhishek stands next to his father.

“Still look up to both of them. @amitabhbachchan @apnabhidu,” Abhishek wrote as caption. Jackie and his wife Ayesha Shroff replied to Abhishek’s post on the comment section with heart emojis.

Abhshek Bachchan shared a black and white throwback pic on Saturday.

On the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production The Big Bull, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The Big Bull is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

Through the lockdown, Abhishek hasn’t been very active but he did take to the photo-sharing platform on the occasion of Mother’s Day to share an emotional note on his mother. His mother’s reply is what caught everybody’s attention.



Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s photo shoot with mom Gauri goes viral, Ananya Panday asks if she can borrow the top

Abhishek took to Instagram stories to share a snapshot of a momo stall with names of wrongly-spelt dishes flashed all over the kiosk, which leads to inadvertent humour. Some of the spellings that can be spotted at the momo stall read: ‘Dragon mom corner. Veg moms. Cheken moms’.”

Posting the picture, Abhishek wrote: “In reaction to my emotional Mother’s Day post my mom sends me this! Sense of humour game on point.”

