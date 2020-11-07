Abhishek Bachchan says there’ll be no Diwali party due to death in family, corona concerns: ‘Who hosts parties at a time like this?’

The Bachchan household will not throw their annual Diwali party this year. Death in the family and coronavirus concerns have been the deciding factors, actor Abhishek Bachchan said in a recent interview.

It may be recalled the annual Diwali party at the Bachchans is a signature event in the film industry. Who’s who of the industry makes it to the party. Over the years, the Bachchans have been ever so gracious hosts, with daughter-in-law Aishwarya filling in and more recently, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda making regular appearances from Delhi.

Speaking to Spotboye, Abhishek mentioned that the decision to not host a party came after the death of late Ritu Nanda, mother-in-law of his sister Shweta, who passed away in January this year. This plus the threat of coronavirus has led to the call. He told the publication, “It’s true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta’s mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this? Civilisation is going through the worst crisis ever. We all need to be as careful as possible. Observing the utmost social distance is the only option we have. And that too is not a guarantee against infection. Diwali parties and other social occasions are for now a distant dream.”

He also spoke about just because one had been infected with the virus and emerged victorious, one was not immune to it. He said: “There is no guarantee of immunity just because one has gone through it. It’s all so uncertain. One has to just push along hoping for the best.”

In July this year four members of the Bachchan family tested positive to coronavirus - Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aaradhya and Abhishek - were all admitted in Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. Aishwarya and her daughter were the first to get cured and leave while Abhishek was the last to recover. At the time of the discharge of his father from hospital, he had written how his co-morbidities had made it harder for him to recover.

Finally at the time of his own discharge, he had written: “I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

Abhishek, who was last seen in the web series Breathe: Into the Shadows, will be seen next in Harshad Mehta biopic, The Big Bull and Anurag Basu’s Ludo.

