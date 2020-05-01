Abhishek Bachchan says will always cherish time with Rishi Kapoor: ‘Some losses are too personal to discuss publicly’

The passing away of a public figure like Rishi Kapoor is bound to create a wave of pain and grief. But for those who have seen him from close quarters, the feeling gets compounded. Abhishek Bachchan, who grew up interacting with Rishi, has now penned a heartfelt note.

Taking to Instagram and posting a picture with Rishi, he wrote: “The true measure of a great man is... When upon his passing, you don’t just remember him, but you remember yourself with him! I will always remember how you made me feel, Chintu uncle. Your love, encouragement, humour and honesty. Some losses are too personal to discuss publicly. You just have to cherish the moments together and the memories. I will always...”

Many Bollywood celebrities left notes in the comments section; Farah Khan Kunder said “lov u for this post” while her cousin and Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar dropped a red heart emoji. So did Neil Nitin Mukesh, whose grandfather, singer Mukesh was an important member of Raj Kapoor’s films.

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa, son Babil pen heartfelt open letter: ‘It’s magical, whether he is there or not there’

Abhishek, who would address Rishi as ‘Chintu’ uncle had grown up seeing the veteran actor first as his father’s esteemed colleague and later as a family member after his older sister Shweta married Nikhil Nanda, the nephew of Rishi. No wonder, apart from the immediate family members including brother Randhir Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan and Rishi’s sister Rima and her sons, Abhishek was present at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai.

Kapoor died at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday at 8.45 am at the age of 67.

Follow @htshowbiz for more