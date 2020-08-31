Abhishek Bachchan shares before and after pictures of his haircut as he returns to work, Hrithik Roshan goes ‘Kya baat’

Getting ready to get back to work, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday shared with his fans a comparison picture, as he got his hair trimmed.

The Guru actor posted to Instagram, a before and after picture as he announced that its time for him to ‘get back to work.’ Bachchan Junior shared a monochromatic picture as he wrapped an apron around the neck. In the before picture, the Dhoom actor is seen with long curly hair while the after picture shows Abhishek sporting the clean and trimmed hairstyle.

Along with the picture, the Manmarziyaan star noted in the caption, “Before and after! Time to get back to work.Thank you @aalimhakim.” The post garnered more than 76,000 likes from fans and celebrity followers with many leaving comments. Senior actor Anupam Kher joked, “I wish I could also post a pic of before and after.” Hrithik Roshan said, “Kya baat!”

Bipasha Basu passed a compliment and said, “Looking Good AB,” with a red heart emoji. While filmmaker Zoya Akhtar left a smiling emoji on the post.

Meanwhile, Junior Bachchan is awaiting the release of his film The Big Bull. During a virtual interaction on Hotstar VIP, Bachchan said he is working with Devgn for the second time after Bol Bachchan, and also launched the poster of The Big Bull. Sharing the plot of the film, he said the story was based in the late 80s and early 90s in Mumbai.

Bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, the movie also features Ileana D’cruz in a pivotal role.

