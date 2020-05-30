Abhishek Bachchan shares ‘cool rap’ with message to combat Covid-19, watch it here

Sections
Check out the rap on Covid-19 that Abhishek Bachchan has shared, asking fans to stop and think before spitting in the open.

Updated: May 30, 2020 13:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Abhishek Bachchan is currently with his family in Mumbai during ongoing lockdown.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared a “cool rap video” to promote government’s message of avoiding spitting in the open to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Sharing the video, he tweeted, “This cool rap video is a great way to drum home the anti-spitting in open message to combat #Covid19. Remember to stop & SOCH – think about your actions & the repercussions this could have on others! Kudos to @PMOIndia @MoHFW_India @BMGFIndia #KhuleMeinNaThooko #MilkeCoronaRoko.”

Abhishek was seen clapping on his terrace in March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to pay their tributes to coronavirus fighters who are waging the war against the pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya were also seen holding bells in the image.

Taking to Instagram last week, Abhishek recalled shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Yuva as it completed 16 years. “Wow! 16yrs already. This photo was taken on the sets of #Yuva in Kolkata. We were about to begin shooting the climax of the film.”



“A memorable shoot. Based in Kolkata. It’s heartbreaking to see the visuals coming out of Kolkata in the wake of the destruction left behind by #cycloneAmphan #16yrsofYuva @ajaydevgn #ManiRatnam #Kolkata #flashbackfriday,” he captioned a throwback picture from the sets of the movie that also starred Rani Mukherji, Vivek Oberoi, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood and Kareena Kapoor, among others.

