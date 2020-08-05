Abhishek Bachchan shares his medical chart from hospital, says he still has ‘no discharge plan’. See pic

Abhishek Bachchan, who has been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Nanavati hospital for over three weeks, has shared a glimpse of his medical chart which clearly states that he is not going to be discharged anytime soon.

Sharing a picture of his ‘care board’ displayed on the wall of his hospital room, Abhishek wrote, “Hospital day :26 Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! #believe.” It also shows the actor is free to walk around within a certain area and can maintain a normal diet.

Abhishek’s industry colleagues tried to cheer him up with their encouraging comments. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Speedy recovery,” whereas Zoya Akhtar reacted, “soon soon soon.”

Abhishek, along with father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for the coronavirus last month. While Abhishek and Amitabh were admitted on July 11, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted a few days later. The mother-daughter duo were discharged on July 27 while Amitabh returned home on August 2.

After sharing an update about Amitabh’s well-being, Abhishek had written on Twitter, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

Meanwhile, he has been occasionally sharing pictures and videos of the view from his hospital room on Instagram. Sharing one such refreshing picture on Tuesday, he spoke about the colours of nature that never fail to impress. The picture features a trail of lush green plants in flower pots, grass and palm trees, amid the cloudy sky that is covered in hues of blue and black. “The colours of nature never fail to impress,” wrote the actor.

