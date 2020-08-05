Sections
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan shares his medical chart from hospital, says he still has ‘no discharge plan’. See pic

Abhishek Bachchan shares his medical chart from hospital, says he still has ‘no discharge plan’. See pic

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture of his medical chart from the hospital which clearly mentions that the doctors have no plans of discharging him.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 22:48 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abhishek Bachchan, who has been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Nanavati hospital for over three weeks, has shared a glimpse of his medical chart which clearly states that he is not going to be discharged anytime soon.

Sharing a picture of his ‘care board’ displayed on the wall of his hospital room, Abhishek wrote, “Hospital day :26 Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! #believe.” It also shows the actor is free to walk around within a certain area and can maintain a normal diet.

Abhishek’s industry colleagues tried to cheer him up with their encouraging comments. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Speedy recovery,” whereas Zoya Akhtar reacted, “soon soon soon.”

Abhishek, along with father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for the coronavirus last month. While Abhishek and Amitabh were admitted on July 11, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted a few days later. The mother-daughter duo were discharged on July 27 while Amitabh returned home on August 2.



Also read: Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee: ‘I stopped giving auditions in my late 20s because I was rejected so many times’

After sharing an update about Amitabh’s well-being, Abhishek had written on Twitter, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

 

Meanwhile, he has been occasionally sharing pictures and videos of the view from his hospital room on Instagram. Sharing one such refreshing picture on Tuesday, he spoke about the colours of nature that never fail to impress. The picture features a trail of lush green plants in flower pots, grass and palm trees, amid the cloudy sky that is covered in hues of blue and black. “The colours of nature never fail to impress,” wrote the actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Testing drops in Bengal’s private labs after govt caps cost, total tests cross 1 million mark
Aug 05, 2020 22:44 IST
A healthy mind is the secret is everything: Shaymal Vallabhjee
Aug 05, 2020 22:42 IST
Seven held for abducting, robbing father-son near Geeta Colony flyover
Aug 05, 2020 22:40 IST
IIMC Admissions 2020: Online application process begins for journalism courses, here’s all you need to know
Aug 05, 2020 22:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.