Abhishek Bachchan shares no-caption picture from Nanavati hospital as he undergoes Covid-19 treatment

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture of a cloudy sky on his Instagram page. Although he did not add any caption, the location tag suggests that it is the view from the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, where he and his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, have been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 since July 11.

Earlier this week, Abhishek’s wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the Nanavati hospital. They, too, were being treated for Covid-19. Jaya Bachchan, meanwhile, had tested negative for the virus.

Abhishek had shared the news on Twitter, thanking fans for their love and prayers. “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff,” he wrote.

In a blog post on Monday night, Amitabh wrote that Aaradhya asked him not to cry and assured him that he will be back home from the hospital soon: “… they go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya said in an Instagram post that she was ‘truly overwhelmed’ by the love, wishes and prayers for the family. “THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers , Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me.TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS. LOVE YOU All too,” she wrote.

