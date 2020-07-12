Sections
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan shares update on Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya: ‘They will be self quarantining at home’

Abhishek Bachchan said that he and his father Amitabh Bachchan will remain in the hospital while wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan will self-quarantine at home.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abhishek Bachchan said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya will isolate themselves at home.

Abhishek Bachchan shared an update about his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. He said that they will be self-quarantining at home. He also shared that his mother Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.

In a tweet, Abhishek wrote, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

 

Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, will remain in Nanavati Hospital till they are discharged. “My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!,” the 44-year-old actor wrote in another tweet.



 

Meanwhile, the Bachchans’ bungalows have been sealed and declared a containment zoned. Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner, K west ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, “All four bungalows of the Bachchan family named Jalsa, Janak, Pratiksha and Vatsa have been sealed and declared as a containment zone. We are conducting contact tracing among all staff members, and till now 30 have been identified as high risk contacts.”

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner of the BMC, said that a total of 16 people including family members and domestic staff have been tested. He added that Aishwarya and Aaradhya were both asymptomatic.

On Saturday night, Abhishek had tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.” He added in another tweet, “The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them.”

Amitabh had also shared the news of his diagnosis on Twitter and urged those who came in contact with him in the last 10 days to get tested. “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !,” he tweeted on Saturday night.

