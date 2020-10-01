Abhishek Bachchan shuts down troll who asked him for ‘hash’: ‘Don’t do that, but can introduce you to Mumbai Police’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been fielding rude people on Twitter and getting a tonne of compliments from fans for his gracious replies. Abhishek is known for giving cool and calm replies to his haters, no matter how nasty they may get.

On Tuesday, on Twitter user asked him if he has ‘hash’. Replying to her, her wrote, “No! Sorry. Don’t do that. But will be very happy to help you and introduce you to @MumbaiPolice am sure they, will be very happy to learn of your requirements and will assist you.” When the user said that Abhishek’s PR is harassing her, he replied, “I don’t have any PR, ma’am. Good night.”

Another asked him how he managed to find work after Drona, he said, “I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up everyday and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy.As long as there is life, there is struggle.”

Abhishek’s tweet celebrating cinemas reopening from October 15 attracted trolls in hives. One asked him “But aren’t you still gonna be jobless?” Abhishek had replied, “That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best.”

Other actors such as Divya Dutta and Swara Bhaskar also applauded him. “As an aside.. This man is grace, dignity, class.@juniorbachchan,” wrote Swara.

Abhishek, who along with his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, recently recovered from the coronavirus, was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Breathe: Into the Shadows. He will be seen next in The Big Bull, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar, and Ludo, which is due out on Netflix.

