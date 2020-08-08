Sections
Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, gets discharged from hospital: 'I told you guys I'd beat this'

Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to inform fans that he had tested negative for Covid-19 and had been discharged. He was admitted to Nanavati hospital in early July along with his father Amitabh Bachchan.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 15:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abhishek Bachchan has been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for Covid-19.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for Covid-19. He took to social media to share the news with his fans.

“I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE.Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them,” he wrote. He also shared a picture of a medical board on Instagram.

 

Earlier on Saturday, Abhishek’s father Amitabh had expressed anxiety about Abhishek’s health. Amitabh wrote on his blog that Abhishek had taken another swab test for Covid-19 and the results are expected by the evening. “I must admit that there is anxiety now for Abhishek .. he has his swab test this morning and by the evening we shall know if he can come home. Prayers,” Amitabh wrote.



Both Amitabh and Abhishek had tested positive for the coronavirus in July. While Amitabh later tested negative and was allowed to go home, Abhishek was still at the hospital, awaiting a negative result.

Also read: Rana Daggubati shares pic with father, uncle Venkatesh before wedding to Miheeka Bajaj, says he’s ‘ready’

Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya had also tested positive for the virus. The mother and daughter were at hospital only for a week and were sent home after they were found negative for the virus.

Abhishek had been sharing regular updates from the hospital all this while. At the time of his father’s discharge from hospital, he had mentioned that due to “some comorbidities” he remains “Covid-19 positive” and hence he has to stay put in the hospital. He wrote: “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

