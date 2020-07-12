Sections
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 after Amitabh Bachchan, says they are hospitalised with ‘mild symptoms’

Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 after Amitabh Bachchan, says they are hospitalised with ‘mild symptoms’

After actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, has also tested positive for the virus.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 00:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for Covid-19.

After actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, has also tested positive for the virus.

Abhishek shared the news on Twitter. “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” he wrote.

In another tweet, he added that they were complying with the municipal corporation. “The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them,” he wrote.

Both Amitabh and were tested at the hospital on Saturday. Both of them were diagnosed at the hospital on Saturday through rapid antigen tests.



 

 

Earlier, Amitabh shared his diagnosis on Twitter and wrote, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !”

 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

Hospital sources said that Amitabh was brought in to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday after complaining of breathlessness. “He is stable with minor breathlessness. But considering his age and previous illnesses including tuberculosis, his condition might deteriorate,” a doctor from the hospital said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maha Covid toll crosses 10K; cases up by 8,139
Jul 12, 2020 00:55 IST
ISBTs in Delhi set to reopen this week
Jul 12, 2020 00:47 IST
World Council of Churches expresses dismay over Hagia Sophia
Jul 12, 2020 00:59 IST
CM made a cautious decision to ease lockdown: Pawar in Saamana interview
Jul 12, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.