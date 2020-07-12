Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 after Amitabh Bachchan, says they are hospitalised with ‘mild symptoms’

After actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, has also tested positive for the virus.

Abhishek shared the news on Twitter. “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” he wrote.

In another tweet, he added that they were complying with the municipal corporation. “The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them,” he wrote.

Both Amitabh and were tested at the hospital on Saturday. Both of them were diagnosed at the hospital on Saturday through rapid antigen tests.

Earlier, Amitabh shared his diagnosis on Twitter and wrote, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

Hospital sources said that Amitabh was brought in to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday after complaining of breathlessness. “He is stable with minor breathlessness. But considering his age and previous illnesses including tuberculosis, his condition might deteriorate,” a doctor from the hospital said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more